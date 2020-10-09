Rockland Trust Co. Sells 658 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.