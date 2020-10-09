Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

