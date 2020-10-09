Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.