Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR opened at $200.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.26. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $200.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

