Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $228.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $45,183.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Roku by 158.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

