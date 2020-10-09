Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

