Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Cut by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 173.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on R shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

