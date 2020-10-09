S (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Price Up 11.2%

S ADR (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s share price rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 405,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,007,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35.

About S (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

