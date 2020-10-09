S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Coverage Initiated at CSFB

Research analysts at CSFB assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Sunday, September 13th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.