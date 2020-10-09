SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches Market Cap of $237,272.10

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $237,272.10 and $1.03 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00398570 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012955 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007778 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001315 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

