Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SLRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

