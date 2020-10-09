salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,266,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $1,232,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $969,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

