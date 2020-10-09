Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) rose 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 263,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 385,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

