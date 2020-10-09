SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SBGSY opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.99. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

