Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.60 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Schneider National by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.