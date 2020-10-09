Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Schneider National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schneider National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $117,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.