Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $523.38

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 523.38 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 523.28 ($6.84), with a volume of 8508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514 ($6.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $853.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 496.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.86.

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

