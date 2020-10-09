Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,425,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 334,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.