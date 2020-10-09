Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,351,000 after buying an additional 434,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,950,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,106,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,198,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13.

