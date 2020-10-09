Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

