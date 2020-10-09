Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

SCRYY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Scor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

