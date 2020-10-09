Scotiabank Lowers Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 124.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.71.

CGX opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.70.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

