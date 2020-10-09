Sean Kiewiet Sells 3,564 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $10,727.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,118,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,465.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $12,716.10.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $23,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,628 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $10,274.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,174 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $4,869.76.

On Monday, July 27th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,426 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $12,913.88.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Priority Technology Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTH. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

