Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 1,473,070 Shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Stock

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of 4Licensing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $366,735,491.64.

OTCMKTS:FOUR opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70. 4Licensing Corp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 4Licensing from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

