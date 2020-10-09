SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.