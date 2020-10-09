SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

SKHSY stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

