Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.80.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.