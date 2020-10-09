Sentinel Protocol Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $8.55 million and $4.70 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, GDAC and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020688 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014540 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.