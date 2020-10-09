SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. SGS has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

