Shift (SHIFT) Price Reaches $0.14

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Shift has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $733.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com.

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

