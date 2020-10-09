Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSTI. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a PE ratio of 137.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

