Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GCTAF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GCTAF opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

