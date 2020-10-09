Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

Signature Bank stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,309,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,302,000 after buying an additional 73,386 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 794,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

