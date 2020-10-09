Silent Notary Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOPBTC, IDEX and DEx.top. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $99,219.93 and $1,613.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00091754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.01519372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00158123 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

