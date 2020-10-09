Simmons Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Equities research analysts at Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Simmons’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7,046.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $549,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,151,005 shares of company stock worth $310,674,422 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.