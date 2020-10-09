Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.02.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

