Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10,127.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,601,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $218.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

