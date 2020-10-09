Sky Investment Group LLC Invests $499,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $31.95 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

