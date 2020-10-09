Sky Investment Group LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Sky Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Camden National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

