SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 962.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $31.50 on Friday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

