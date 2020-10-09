Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $394,441.49 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $20.33 and $32.15. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $394,441.49 and $30,417.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00257183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01521914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00157123 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

