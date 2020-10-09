Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

