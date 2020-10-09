Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of SBLUY opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Stabilus has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.25.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

