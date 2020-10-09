Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Evercore ISI raised VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

