SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SoftBank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

SFTBY stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.60. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

