Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

