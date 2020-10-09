SolarCoin Price Down 7.2% This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $524.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00431562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000436 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,091,788 coins and its circulating supply is 61,143,879 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.