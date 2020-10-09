Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SONO opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,296. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sonos by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,372,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

