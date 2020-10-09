SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s (SONVY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

