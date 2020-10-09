Sony’s (SNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Sony (NYSE:SNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 259.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

